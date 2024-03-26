March Madness Is Taking Over Dallas This Weekend

If it’s one thing Texans don’t play about; it’s our barbecue and our sports. With the NCAA March Madness headed to town this weekend, Dallas city leaders, local business owners, and residents better get ready for a weekend of high packed energy!

According to Visit Dallas, this event marks the first time North Texas will host a men’s basketball regional in over a decade and the first time for Dallas to be awarded a men’s regional, outside of a Final Four bid. Detroit, Boston, and Los Angeles are also host cities for the 2024 regionals with the championship in Glendale, Arizona on April 8. The schools competing are the No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Marquette, No. 4 Duke, and No. 11 NC State.

NBC Sports reports the Sweet 16 games will be held in Dallas at the American Airlines center on Friday, March 29, followed by the Elite Eight game on Sunday, March 31. Below is the latest bracket update as of Sunday, March 25.

Tickets for Friday are as low as $248 on Ticketmaster. There are also options if you want the Official NCAA Fan Experience with a special appearance by Stephen Howard, drinks, and more for $596.00/pp or the All Access Pass which includes special appearances by Spud Webb and Michael Williams, On-court photo op, and more for $1007.50/pp. Get more details here.

If you plan to avoid chaos in the city and enjoy the game from home, you can watch the games live on CBS at the following times.

Friday, March 29: Sweet 16

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 11 NC State: 6:09 p.m. CT

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke: 8:39 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 31: Elite Eight

TBD vs. TBD: 2 p.m. CT

TBD vs. TBD: 5 p.m. CT

In 2023, Dallas was the host city for the NCAA Women’s Final Four where LSU beat the Iowa Hawkeyes and took home their very first national championship! They also made history scoring 102 points, which was the largest point total in any semi or national final dating back to 1982.

Check out the full schedule for the March Madness 2024 courtesy of the NCAA website.

Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 17 on CBS

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack