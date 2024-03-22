Listen Live
Freaknik Facts: Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke on The Wildest Party Never Told

| 03.22.24
Jermaine Dupri & Uncle Luke on The Morning Hustle TMH

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

When mentioning Atlanta and the 1990’s, you have got to make sure these two are in the conversation! Pioneering rappers and executive producers Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke spill all the details about one of Hulu’s most anticipated documentaries, Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told.

This legendary interview includes talk about how Freaknik was not just a party, but a musical and cultural phenomenon with a rich legacy as well.

“It’s a southern hip-hop story that’s been ignored,” Dupri continues, “and people looked at it like it was a bad thing, opposed to all of the great things that happened from Freaknik.”

As written by Hulu, a celebratory exploration of the boisterous times of Freaknik, the iconic Atlanta street party that drew hundreds of thousands of people in the 80s and 90s, helping put Atlanta on the map culturally.

Freaknik Facts: Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke on The Wildest Party Never Told  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

