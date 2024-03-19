Randi Rossario: Internet Sensation & Tubi’s First Talk Show Host

“Cousin” of the show Randi Rossario is in the building! This internet sensation joins the hustlers to discuss her Tubi talk show, viral videos, and more.
Rossario, a Detroit native, has taken social media by storm with her hilariously relatable social media content and commentary. Tubi has allowed her to take her talents to the big screen, hosting the network’s first-ever talk show!
Tubi describes The Randi Rossario Show as a millennial roundtable, covering a range of not-so-shy topics and including celebrity guests you don’t want to miss! Some of the funniest moments come from the outlandish, over-the-top conversations about love, dating, intimate preferences, and a long list of other “hot points” that will be sure to hold your attention and leave you wanting more! (WatchRandiRossario.com)
“Keep it good! Keep it ghetto!” -Randi Rossario
Full Randi Rossario x The Morning Hustle Interview
