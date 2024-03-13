Listen Live
Entertainment

Kanye Blames Adidas For Working Shiesty

Published on March 13, 2024

Kanye West wants all the smoke with Adidas after not keeping a fair partnership. Press play to hear the sincerity in his voice after

he has witnessed the foul play of top execs in the Adidas brand with his own two eyes. Press play to hear how their plan back fired, & now

he’s in a #1 position. Not too mention his daughter North admits that her album is on the way.

Stream in everyday from 3 to 7 pm On The Flight Zone

 

