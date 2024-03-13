Kanye Blames Adidas For Working Shiesty

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West wants all the smoke with Adidas after not keeping a fair partnership. Press play to hear the sincerity in his voice after

he has witnessed the foul play of top execs in the Adidas brand with his own two eyes. Press play to hear how their plan back fired, & now

he’s in a #1 position. Not too mention his daughter North admits that her album is on the way.

