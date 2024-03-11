Listen Live
Sports

YOU LIKE THAT?! Kirk Cousins Agrees to Join The Atlanta Falcons

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE
San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings

Source: Ryan Kang / Getty

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has found a new home with the Atlanta Falcons. After 6 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings the veteran has found a new home. The Atlanta Falcons are the third team Kirk Cousins has been a part of since being drafted in the 2012 draft to the Washington Commanders.

More news to come as the story develops.

RELATED: Report: Atlanta Falcons Plan to Hire Raheem Morris as Head Coach

RELATED: Atlanta Falcons New Hype Song Has Twitter ROLLIN’

RELATED: Bird Down: Atlanta Falcons Fire Head Coach, Arthur Smith

HOMEPAGE

SEE ALSO

YOU LIKE THAT?! Kirk Cousins Agrees to Join The Atlanta Falcons  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close