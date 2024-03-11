Quarterback Kirk Cousins has found a new home with the Atlanta Falcons. After 6 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings the veteran has found a new home. The Atlanta Falcons are the third team Kirk Cousins has been a part of since being drafted in the 2012 draft to the Washington Commanders.
More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Report: Atlanta Falcons Plan to Hire Raheem Morris as Head Coach
RELATED: Atlanta Falcons New Hype Song Has Twitter ROLLIN’
RELATED: Bird Down: Atlanta Falcons Fire Head Coach, Arthur Smith
YOU LIKE THAT?! Kirk Cousins Agrees to Join The Atlanta Falcons was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Everything You Missed at Erykah Badu's Level 53 Birthday Bash (Photos)
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Famous Black Male Celebrities Who Dressed Up As Women (PHOTOS)
-
Erykah Badu & Daughter Puma Curry Shows Off Yams On Instagram
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.
-
Cam Newton Gets Swung On & ATL Twitter Ain’t Feelin’ That
-
Here is Your Chance To Win $500 AND TICKETS TO USHER