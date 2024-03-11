Listen Live
Dallas Cowboys Say Goodbye To Tony Pollard

Published on March 11, 2024

Dallas Cowboys fans were hit with a major surprise this morning as ESPN announced the Tennessee Titans are giving former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard a three-year, $24 million deal!

Pollard, who joined the Cowboys as the fourth round pick in 2019, leaves the Cowboys with 4,940 total yards and 28 touchdowns!  ESPN says the Titans signing Pollard could simultaneously signal the end of the Derrick Henry era in Nashville. Currently, he is the Titans leader in rushing touchdowns (90) and amassed 9,502 rush yards. The Titans have not yet publicly said Henry won’t return, but for now the Cowboys say “See you later” to Tony Pollard!

