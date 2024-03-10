Mike Epps Admits To Being High & Crying In Public

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Leave it up to Day Day aka Mike Epps to keep it all the way real during recent interview. Mike recalls going to
Richard Prior’s funeral, Katt Williams, even Shannon Sharpe . Press play to hear why he would be inside Ice cube’s trailer crying
during the set of All About The Benjamins. He also touched on why childhood friends didn’t quite grow up with positive
support towards his success. Mike has no filter towards the culture, keeping it raw and real has grown his fan base wider than the average joe.
