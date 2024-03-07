iPhone User’s May Need This As Soon As Possible

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
The Month of March is making its way through our daily lives per usual. However Apple seems to know when and how to get Apple
users excited for updates and new treats for the arcade players along with content creators. The Ios 17.4 is arriving today, and of course
this may be one of the best Ios updates in the pass 2 years. Stronger i message security, and new podcast displays are included in the update.
Press play for more reasons to update as on as you can, to stay a head of the curve. Even improvements to the battery life are bonus for this
update. Before you hit the atm and ball out on a new phone , reconsider because you may just need an Update.
