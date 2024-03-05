Boosie Stalker Pops Up At His Mansion

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Boosie to the rescue of his own stalker. Press play to see the after math of saving a person who wrongfully trespassed on his mansion’s property.
Boosie admits he doesn’t want to put no one in jail however, he wants this mom to get some real help help for this woman of mystery. This wasn’t
her first sighting, however Boosie claims enough is enough.
