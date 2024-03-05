Boosie Stalker Pops Up At His Mansion

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Boosie to the rescue of his own stalker. Press play to see the after math of saving a person who wrongfully trespassed on his mansion’s property.

Boosie admits he doesn’t want to put no one in jail however, he wants this mom to get some real help help for this woman of mystery. This wasn’t

her first sighting, however Boosie claims enough is enough.

Tune into Ya Pilot P-skillz on The Flight Zone Weekdays From 3 to 7pm