En El Barrio: Meet SiSi For Dallas

Born of Puerto Rican Descent in Germany, Sierra Encarnacion aka SisiForDallas is a woman who has dedicated the majority of her adult life being a true advocate of Social justices in every aspect- but especially those in underrepresented and underdeveloped communities.

You might’ve seen her helping people sign up to vote at libraries and colleges with “March To The Polls”, speaking in front of our city of Dallas representatives to create policies to protect our local neighborhoods with “Texas AFT”, maybe canvassing our state capital for legalization laws with “Dallas For Change”, or even advocating and educating on a federal level for the protection of women and women’s rights with Planned Parenthood.

She has collaborated with “”Fuerza Strategies”, “The D.E.C Network”, “Dallas Environmental Commission”, and “Dallas Planning and Urban Design” to name a few… but one of our favorite ventures to see her consistently dominate with is her Serun Foundation that she co-owns-. Serun is a 5013c dedicated to revitalizing urban neighborhoods. A top of all of her advocation, a true artist to her core, she creates beautiful collages, based on the direct reflection and experiences of her being an Afro-Latina, that is actively fighting for the justice of everyone- Follow along SiSi’s journey @sisifordallas on all social medias, sisifordallas.com or serun.org.