Listen Live
On-Air Talent

Rick Ross Caught Plane Crash Landing On Camera

Published on February 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rick Ross is back trending again after his cell phone shows us the after math of a  “May day “. Press play and peep the scene after

an airplane crashes into a boat in the water. Plus a new show on the way for the big wheel riders!

Tune into The Flight Zone Weekdays from 3 to 7pm and 7 to midnight on Saturdays

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Plane Crash rick ross

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close