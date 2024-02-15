Kelly Rowland’s Valentine’s Day Slay Is Too Hot For Words

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland is in the middle of her Mea Culpa press tour, and she’s knocking her looks out of the ballpark. Just in time for a Valentine’s Day slay, the gorgeous actress stunned in a custom look that has our mouths hanging open.

Kelly Rowland has officially dominated the color red. The hue looked stunning, cloaked on the singer’s chocolate skin. Rowland fabulously conquered her latest press tour by sporting a custom faux leather ASbyDF set that consisted of a long-sleeve crop jacket and matching slacks. Styled by Wilford Lenov, the H-Town native completed her sassy look with a floor-length faux Daniels Leather fur coat that stole the show.

Kelly Rowland’s Valentine’s Day Look

Rowland’s accouterments included red faux leather gloves, a diamond necklace, and ankle-strap shoes. She finished her look with a soft glam beat and her fierce bob hairdo. She posted the swaggy regalia on Valentine’s Day to her Instagram page with the caption, “Faux Fur not faux Love!!!! Day 3 #meaculpa.” Her red outfit enamored her followers, and they couldn’t help but give the Grammy winner the praise she deserved. “Did I say, never DISAPPOINTS ! ,” commented one follower. And another fan said just what we are thinking. “Kelly ain’t playin fair .” And she isn’t.

The songstress has been stepping on everything in her way with these fashion looks, making us do double takes and double taps when she posts to her social media account. She hasn’t had an off day yet from slaying, and we predict she won’t take one. From Cult Gaia to Simkhai, Rowland is ruling the fashion industry, and we feel it’s only up from here. Let’s go, Kelly!

