Listen Live
News & Gossip

Kansas City Superbowl Parade Shooting

Published on February 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Another day in the life of America citizenship we had another misfortunate event. While in celebration for the Super bowl champs,

police and first responders arrived to the parade to come to aide and arrest the suspects. Its all a fluid situation but here’s what we know above

courtesy of NBC News.

Stream in to Ya Pilot P-skillz On The Flight Zone Weekdays 3 to 7 pm 

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Kansas City

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close