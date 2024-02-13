The Inside Scoop On Usher Goes Like This

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
If giving the opportunity could you squeeze in 30 years in a twelve minute breakdown. Check out Usher sit down with Gale King in regards to
life, legacy, and loyalty all in one session. Secrets you didn’t know unless you really are one of those Day one type of fans. Since 1994 at age
sixteen Usher has been preparing for a night like last like his entire career. The “Coming Home” album is his first solo independent project being
released on his own.
