The Inside Scoop On Usher Goes Like This

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

If giving the opportunity could you squeeze in 30 years in a twelve minute breakdown. Check out Usher sit down with Gale King in regards to

life, legacy, and loyalty all in one session. Secrets you didn’t know unless you really are one of those Day one type of fans. Since 1994 at age

sixteen Usher has been preparing for a night like last like his entire career. The “Coming Home” album is his first solo independent project being

released on his own.

Tune into Ya Pilot @PskillzFlo Weekdays from 3 to 7pm on The Flight Zone