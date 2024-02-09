En El Barrio:Meet Founder and Creative Director of COSIGN Media Group Kurtis K.G. Graham

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Kurtis K.G. Graham is the founder and creative director of COSIGN Media Group, COSIGN magazine, LA VIDA COSIGN, and COSIGN Conversations podcast. He’s also a writer, entrepreneur, single father, brother, and 1st gen of two Panamanian Parents! While he was born and Brooklyn, and raised in Killeen Texas. For the past 10-20 years KG has made a name for hisself in DFW by being one of the most reputable media outlets for minority entrepreneurs! He’s helped raise thousands of dollars for nonprofits through his COSIGN galas and has recently sprouted into a multi-City takeover.

This interview exemplifies the foundation that he started with to build up the COSIGN Movement to be the award winning media-tech company built at the intersection of creativity, culture, and entrepreneurship that it is today! Make sure to follow along with KG on his journey @cosignkg @cosignmag @lavidacosign @cosignmediagroup or at cosignmag.com