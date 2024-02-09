Lori Harvey and Kerry Washington Celebrate Chanel’s New NYC High-End Jewelry Store During NYFW

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Chanel is opening a new fine jewelry and watch store in the middle of New York and invited celebrity stars to celebrate. Hollywood starlets like Kerry Washington and Lori Harvey were spotted on February 7 out at Chanel’s swanky soirée to ‘cheers’ the new flagship location.

Chanel’s new store is located in Midtown’s landmark Crown Building on Fifth Avenue. According to news reports, the venue is more than 3,000 square feet covered in decor notes that nod to Coco Chanel’s Paris apartment and Parisian factory.

As opposed to being light, bright, and airy, the new store is dark with gold, black, and patterned walls around. (If you have a Chanel Jumbo flap, this motif should sound familiar).

Rocking their finest Chanel fits to the dark, exclusive venue, VIPs looked expensive and fabulous. Pictures show the opening was one of the ‘hautest’ kick-offs to the next couple of days packed with star-studded New York Fashion Week events

Lori Harvey glows in the ‘clean girl aesthetic’ at the Chanel jewelry soiree.

Lori’s golden melanin skin glowed in images from the night. The Yevrah owner was caught walking into the venue and posing in front of Chanel’s step and repeat.

Lori wore a fun yet sophisticated Chanel tweed playsuit. The ensemble featured white buttons, a tailored fit, and a matching jacket. Lori accessorized her set with a black tweed cap, sheer black tights, and Mary-Jane-style black pumps. Lori’s makeup was natural and glowy – very clean girl aesthetic.

See closeup shots of Lori Harvey’s face card below.

Kerry Washington celebrates Chanel in white.

Kerry chose a lighter-hued Chanel garment with a white bandeau-style midi dress. The piece featured a weave checkerboard pattern, a fitted top, and a middle split in the back. The Scandal star paired the dress with white strappy heels and simple jewelry.

Like Lori, Kerry chose simple, fresh-faced flam for her makeup. She pulled her hair back in a bun.

Kerry and Lori each got their Chanel looks right for the luxury legacy brand’s big night. Known for its timeless beauty, Chanel shines on its own. And both Black Hollywood “IT girls” gave CC the ‘fashion floor.’

You can wear your cutest Chanel – or Chanel-inspired – fit to the new store starting Friday, February 9.

Lori Harvey and Kerry Washington Celebrate Chanel’s New NYC High-End Jewelry Store During NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com