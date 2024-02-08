97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

As we prepare for a star-studded All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, the NBA made our anticipation that much greater, revealing the entertainment acts for the weekend festivities.

The lineup is headlined by talk show host and youngest EGOT winner, Jennifer Hudson, who will be performing during the halftime break of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 18 on TNT.

Indianapolis native and 13-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Babyface will be singing the national anthem ahead of the All-Star game. Canadian Juno Award-winning singer Charlotte Cardin will sing the Canadian national anthem.

GRAMMY Award-winning artists Zedd and T-Pain will be kicking off performances on Friday, Feb. 16, as they are scheduled to be apart of the NBA Crossover entertainment sector. NBA Crossover is a multi-day interactive fan event that immerses basketball fans into the sports culture, bringing heritage of the sport to the forefront.

On Saturday, GRAMMY Award-winning country singer and songwriter Keith Urban and GRAMMY-nominated Walker Hayes will perform at the NBA Experiences Saturday Pregame Concert, and five-time GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne is set to perform ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

[CLICK HERE] to purchase tickets to the NBA Crossover events.

NBA Announces Entertainment Lineup for All-Star Weekend 2024 was originally published on wtlcfm.com