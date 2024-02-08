Mo’nique Has Also Just Pulled A Katt Williams

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Shannon aka the Ceo of “Club Shay Shay ” is back at it again not letting the internet digest at least one interview

before another one has dropped . Mo’nique aka Miss Parker is sitting on the couch and not sparing any ones feelings or reputations.

Mentioning Oprah to Taraji and more. Mo’nique is on her Katt Williams vibe while “setting the record straight” .

Stream in to Ya Pilot P-skillz weekdays on The Flight Zone