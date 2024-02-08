Mo’nique Has Also Just Pulled A Katt Williams

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Shannon aka the Ceo of “Club Shay Shay ” is back at it again not letting the internet digest at least one interview
before another one has dropped . Mo’nique aka Miss Parker is sitting on the couch and not sparing any ones feelings or reputations.
Mentioning Oprah to Taraji and more. Mo’nique is on her Katt Williams vibe while “setting the record straight” .
