Dallas To Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Matches

Dallas is a major city that has hosted major events. From Super Bowl XLV in 2011 to the NBA All-Star Game in 1986 and 2010, North Texas has lowkey been a big deal for some of the most unique experiences in the world. Now we’ll be able to add the FIFA World Cup to our list of accolades as the the Fédération Internationale de Football Association announced the match locations on Sunday. Dallas will host nine matches, the most of any other city, beginning Sunday, June 14, 2026. The World Cup Final will be held in New York/New Jersey. This event has been held every four years since 1950 with Argentina as the reigning champ!

The games will be played at AT&T Stadium, but during the World Cup, the venue will be temporarily named “Dallas Stadium.” According to the Dallas Cowboys website, they have to comply with FIFA regulations of not having corporate sponsors represent host venues. There will also be changes to the playing surface as well to widen and have natural grass on the field. In addition to these renovations, $295 million will be spent on the “AT&T Stadium Interior Refresh” for brand new premium clubs and suites, and installing new millwork. Finishes are expected to be completed by 2025. Check out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reaction to the news that the World Cup Final won’t be in North Texas.

In response to the name change to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Arlington Major Jim Ross says,“I don’t care what you call it. You know, listen, I love Dallas. I love the fact that we have Dallas and Fort Worth as neighbors of ours-but they can call it whatever they want to. We’re going to enjoy every part of it.”

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host five Group Stage matches on Sunday, June 14; Wednesday, June 17; Monday, June 22; Thursday, June 25; and Saturday, June 27; Two matches in the knockout Round of 32 on June 30 and July 3 and another knockout match in the Round of 16 on July 6. The semifinal match will be on July 14.

According to FIFA, the tickets for the final back in 2022 ranged in price from $380 for nosebleed seat to $5,850 for the best seat in the house. Tickets have not gone on sale yet, but you can register to get information when they start the rollout.

