Rick Ross Just Bought This For His 20 Year Old Daughter

Published on February 5, 2024

Leave it up to the Lemon Pepper big stepper, Rick Ross To set the tone for 2024 Girl dad gifts. Ross and his daughters mother

share proud parent post of the new recent purchase. 20 years young & she’s whipping a new lambo. Press play to see the official turn up vibes.

Toie is also expecting a new bundle of joy soon.

rick ross

