Rick Ross Just Bought This For His 20 Year Old Daughter

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Leave it up to the Lemon Pepper big stepper, Rick Ross To set the tone for 2024 Girl dad gifts. Ross and his daughters mother
share proud parent post of the new recent purchase. 20 years young & she’s whipping a new lambo. Press play to see the official turn up vibes.
Toie is also expecting a new bundle of joy soon.
Stream in to The Flight Zone Weekdays 3 to 7 pm
-
Usher Just Pulled A Katt Williams
-
NBA Youngboy On Police Body Cam Breaking Down The Situation
-
BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Famous Black Male Celebrities Who Dressed Up As Women (PHOTOS)
-
1800TruckWreck New Year, New Money Contest
-
Meet South African Star Tyla [PHOTOS]