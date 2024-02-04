NBA Youngboy On Police Body Cam Breaking Down The Situation

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Baton Rouge rapper NBA Young Boy is back trending again, after Police body camera resurfaces the internet. Press play to see what

happened step by step according to NBA Youngboy ‘s statement. Floyd Mayweather daughter was involved in knife stabbing last year at NBA’s

residence. Press play for details as to how things unfolded. Cigarettes and stress was going through his mind left and right based off the angles we

see. Currently the two love birds worked things out and are doing alright enough to be raising a child together . On top of he back seat full of 2 large

suit cases from Papa Floyd stacked with cash.

Tune into Ya Pilot P-skillz on The Flight Zone Weekdays 3 to 6 & Saturday nights 7 to 12