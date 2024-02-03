Usher Just Pulled A Katt Williams

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Leave it up to the King of R&B to take it slow, and still break down the insides of his life as 14 year old superstar. Fresh after Katt WIlliams graced
the Club Shay Shay platform, Usher has found time to slide through and share some industry tea, in a respectful way. Keeping a positive vibe
& maintaining a 3 decade singing career. Talks about getting the call for Super bowl from Jay z at 5 in the am & more. Press play for Shannon
Sharpe, to dive in deep even touches on Diddy, and childhood while living with the birth of Bad Boys. The benefits of living in between the ins & outs
of show business. Las Vegas residency vibes which started post Pandemic facts and more. By pulling a Katt Williams these days means, stealing
the show and grabbing all of the attention on you . With Usher’s accomplishments his credentials spoke for himself.
