Nicki Just Confirmed She Won The Megan Battle

Published on January 31, 2024

Nicki Minaj confirms she won, after the recent diss record release of “Hiss” from Thee Stallion. She went on a podcast earlier today with

Joe Budden and co host to set the record straight once and for all. Hot girls may want to check this out for further

drama purposes. Nicki barbs have also been warned via police presence in Houston at Megan’s mother grave sight.

Stream In Everyday to Ya Pilot @PskillzFlo on The Flight Zone From 3 to 7pm

 

