Kanye West Snatches TMZ Reporter’s Phone After She Asked a “Dumb A** Question”

Mama, there goes that man again! Things reportedly got a little physical with a TMZ reporter today as Mr. West was going to support Charlie Wilson in receiving his Hollywood Star. The reporter clearly violated West when asking if his wife, Bionca Censori, has “free will” because people are saying that he is controlling.”

Upon the reporter asking the question, West seemingly snatches her phone and asks her a few questions while holding her phone for at least 3 minutes. He asks her what she does for work, and more, and then ends the conversation by offering her employment. Was he wrong in this situation? Or was she overstepping her boundaries? We want to know how far is to far when it comes to paparazzi?