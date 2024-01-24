97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is gearing up to drop his collaborative project with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, in the next month and fans around the world are anticipating the Chicago superstar’s audio return. Ye shared a new trailer for Vultures which also revealed that the project will be released over three volumes.

Kanye West shared the new trailer for Vultures via his Instagram page, and it features a series of macabre images and shots of what can assumed to be Ye and Ty Dolla $ign although their faces appeared to be obscured. Directed by Canadian filmmaker Jon Forman, the trailer certainly captures West’s flair for imagery that will catch the eye and stir the soul.

The album was set to be released on Jan. 12 following a previous November release of the title track. The background song is once again the title track with slight tweaks and a rap feature from Lil Durk. The project will reportedly also get features from Chris Brown, Charlie Wilson, Lil Baby, Freddie Gibbs, Playboy Carti, Quavo, Future, Lil Wayne, and more.

The end of the trailer revealed the release dates for the first edition of Vultures which will make its debut on Feb. 9, with the second edition happening on March 8, and the third in the trio releasing on April 5.

—

Photo: KZLLC/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kanye West Drops ‘Vultures’ Trailer, Will Release In 3 Volumes was originally published on hiphopwired.com