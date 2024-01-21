Listen Live
Leaked News That T-Pain Will Be Apart of Grand Theft Auto

Published on January 20, 2024

The one and only Florida rapper is still getting to the bag on and off stage. After recently answering

some improv questions on social media live. A fan was able to spark up a valid point of discussion. Fortunately enough

T-Pain had some spare time on his hands to break down that he was currently banned from any online “Rp” streams. RP

for non gamers means “Role playing”. He spilled the beans and confirmed that he’s apart of the newly developed GTA 6,

which isn’t suppose to drop until 2025.

