Listen Live
Contests

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Game

Published on January 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)

Source: CS / Radio 1 Digital

How to Enter: *   Go to TheMorningHustle.com and sign up to play *   Text CASH to 71007 and receive a link to sign up to play *   Contestants will be called to play and have 60 seconds to answer 10 questions correctly.

REGISTER HERE

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close