That Martin Luther King Cartoon Movie Is Right Here

Published on January 15, 2024

Growing up in the 90’s their were a only a handful of moments in life were during school you were most excited  as student. If it

wasn’t the last week leading into Christmas Break . It was the first time in the new year when

your teacher turn off the light in the class room, and rolled in a tv Stand with a 35 inch television, with a cartoon in freeze frame.

It was then that the Dr. Martin Luther King achievements, and Civil rights legacy would all be introduced in educational way amongst students.

From actors like Angela Bassett, to Samuel Jackson , even Whoopi Goldberg all make up a portion a of talented cast, who have all play a part

with expressing Martin Luther King Jr.’s  purpose.

