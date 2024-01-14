Listen Live
Yo Gotti’s Brother Shot & Killed In Memphis

Published on January 14, 2024

News broke across the internet mid Saturday afternoon, that Memphis rapper Yo Gotti‘s brother “Big Jook” was murdered today.

Although the news is still fluid on exactly what happened. Critics and the comment sections across social media have already began speculating.

However this is time of patience and prayer for all of Memphis Hip Hop Culture. These are the details we have according to Fox news.

