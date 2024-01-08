Dallas Cowboys Clinch NFC East!

HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!

On Sunday, America’s Team defeated the Washington Commanders 38-10 to become the NFC East Champions! CBS Sports confirms ‘The Boys’ first title since the 2021 season.

The Cowboys have also secured the NFC’s No. 2 overall seed in the postseason. They were the only team to win all eight of their home games last year, and now will get a home advantage next Sunday against the Packers.

The Wild Card Round versus Green Bay is happening July 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM live from AT&T Stadium. Jerry’s World is asking Cowboys fans to wear all white. Check out some of our favorite highlights from yesterday’s game and get ready to honor ‘The Boys’ theme “Carpe Omnia” – which means “Seize Everything.”

