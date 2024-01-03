Listen Live
Taraji P Breaks Her Silence About Being Under Paid

Published on January 2, 2024

We all have found one movie or tv show that has won the fan “ship” of supporting Cookie, aka Taraji P Henson. It seems as Evett

from Baby Boy has had enough of enough, when it comes to getting her true compensation for acting in A list productions. Press play to catch up on

the status of Taraji’s acting future. She breaks her silence on feeling under paid for her role in Oprah’s latest film creation, The Color Purple.

