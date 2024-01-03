Taraji P Breaks Her Silence About Being Under Paid

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

We all have found one movie or tv show that has won the fan “ship” of supporting Cookie, aka Taraji P Henson. It seems as Evett

from Baby Boy has had enough of enough, when it comes to getting her true compensation for acting in A list productions. Press play to catch up on

the status of Taraji’s acting future. She breaks her silence on feeling under paid for her role in Oprah’s latest film creation, The Color Purple.

Tune into Ya Pilot P-skillz On The Flight Zone Weekdays from 3 to 7pm