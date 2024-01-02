Listen Live
Thicki Nicki Minaj On New Years

Published on January 1, 2024

The Trinidad Emcee did what she does best as one year ended and the other began. 2023 Miami vibes became New year

new pressure as the pink Barbie Nicki Minaj  stepped out to spread some holiday cheer. Press play and listen to the thick crowd of party people

parting their year to a new beginning. The Barbs sounded excited to be in the right place at the right time.

