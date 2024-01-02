No More City Girls Music In 2024

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
As we try to push positivity into the future of 2024. Its unfortunate that the City Girls as a group may be on
rocky split up. JT is reportedly hot with Yung Miami over her falling in the shadow of the “Diddy treatment”. Bigger opportunities
bigger money, but less work between the group was apart of the Diddy plan. Press play for a bunch of internet facts, tweets, &
pictures to justify the City Girls aren’t cranking out a new album anytime soon in 2024. Ya Pilot will keep you posted as the details unfold.
Tune into Ya Pilot P-skillz weekdays on the Flight Zone
