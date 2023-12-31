Mr. How Bout Them Cowboys Is Back

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
On the last Saturday of the year 2023 history in Arlington, Texas is still being made. Check out former head coach Jimmy Johnson being inducted into the Ring of Honor. Press play to see who else made a special guest appearance to help celebrate such a essential piece to the the Cowboy legacy. The originator of the “How Bout Them Cowboys” phrase is back on the field receiving his plaque & flowers, in front of America’s team.
Tune in to Ya Pilot @PskillzFlo weekdays on The Flight Zone from 3 to 7 pm
-
Jonathan Majors Has Been Found Guilty In Assault Case Against Ex-GF Grace Jabbari
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.
-
Meet South African Star Tyla [PHOTOS]
-
Mark Cuban Officially Sells Dallas Mavs To Miriam Adelson
-
17 Sexy Pics Of Nicole Murphy (PHOTOS)
-
1800TruckWreck New Year, New Money Contest