Mr. How Bout Them Cowboys Is Back

On the last Saturday of the year 2023 history in Arlington, Texas is still being made. Check out former head coach Jimmy Johnson being inducted into the Ring of Honor. Press play to see who else made a special guest appearance to help celebrate such a essential piece to the the Cowboy legacy. The originator of the “How Bout Them Cowboys” phrase is back on the field receiving his plaque & flowers, in front of America’s team.

