Listen Live
Local DFW News

The Dez Bryant Vs Stephen A Smith Remix

Published on December 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Press play to catch up on the Dez Bryant vs Stephen A Smith “conversationship ” update. Long story short Dez originally made a tweet

that has been deleted about how he wanted to get inside the ring and give Stephen A 2/3 piece combo with the boxing gloves on . Since then Dez 

admitted that the real problem wasn’t with Stephen. Stephen gives his response above and wishes Dez the best on his future podcast, and

platform while inviting him to come speak on Stephen A’s platform . However Stephen switched up the energy when mentioning someone

else but not mentioning someone else, quoting “They know who they are”.

Tune into Ya Pilot P-skillzflo on The Flight Zone Weekdays From 3 to 7pm 

RELATED TAGS

Dez Bryant

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close