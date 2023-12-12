One Look, Four Slays: Nene Leakes, Kash Doll, And More Celebs Love This Jean Paul Gaultier Design

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Nene Leakes, Kash Doll, Nafessa Williams, and Ari Fletcher have all made a fashionable statement in the Jean Paul Gaultier naked tattooed design dress and jumpsuit. While the looks are similar, each lady threw their bold swag in the mix for individuality.

A fly fashion design is birthed every now and then that becomes instantly popular among the stars. We’ve seen it with looks from the Sergio Hudson collection, Laquan Smith, Balenciaga, Gucci, and more. Of course, celebrities aren’t purposely dressing alike, but occasionally, some styles just can’t be denied.

Jean Paul Gaultier Naked Design

This time, the fashion gworls are all over the latest Jean Paul Gaultier nude tattooed design that comes in a maxi dress and jumpsuit. According to the luxury fashion website Net-A-Porter, this Jean Paul Gaultier design was inspired by a tattoo convention the designer visited. Its style is influenced by the abstract ’90s fashion culture and features a naked body embroidered on jersey material that clings to the skin for a sensual look.

Actress and rapper Kash Doll flexed her Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit while enjoying a night out. The Detroit native styled her outfit with black Balenciaga shark boots, sunglasses, and a fierce bob. She accented her outfit with a diamond chain and luxury watch.

Nene Leakes worked the Jean Paul Gaultier naked tattooed dress and looked fabulous! The reality star hit up a few events during Miami Art Basel, rocking the dress with a bust-down blonde hairdo. Leakes styled her outfit with Yves St. Laurent strappy sandals and a matching clutch purse.

Ari Fletcher served body in the design and kept the accessories simple by pairing a black Chanel bag, a gold watch, and black strappy sandals with her look.

Actress Nafessa Williams stylishly donned her Jean Paul Gaultier regalia for her 38th birthday, and she topped her outfit off with sexy black platform boots and a feathered clutch.

All of these ladies slayed in their Jean Paul Gaultier designs!

