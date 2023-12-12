Boosie Goes South & Claims It Was Nasty

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

We all know by now, that Boosie loves to eat good while out on the road. Looks like the food hunt didn’t go

as planned. Check out the energy and vibes leading up to the ending. Boosie was pretty much politely standing on business.

Mississippi may need a new cook in the south or Boosie and the crew will be boycotting the premises .

Tune into The Flight Zone weekdays from 3 to 7 pm