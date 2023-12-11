Forbes Warns To Delete These 17 Apps

Technology is either super cool or super weird, and security researchers are warning the public about another scary data breach with MULTIPLE apps involved. Forbes reports that ESET, Europe’s pioneering cybersecurity company, found dangerous apps designed to steal personal data on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

They warn that users should, “obviously delete them right away and you would be well advised to change the passcode for your device, your WiFi password and the passwords for your key financial accounts. You should also keep an eye out for suspicious activity, emails, or other messages that you receive.”

Check out the list of apps below:

AA Kredit Amor Cash GuayabaCash EasyCredit Cashwow CrediBus FlashLoan PréstamosCrédito Préstamos De Crédito-YumiCash Go Crédito Instantáneo Préstamo Cartera grande Rápido Crédito Finupp Lending 4S Cash TrueNaira EasyCash

