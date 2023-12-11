Forbes Warns To Delete These 17 Apps

Technology is either super cool or super weird, and security researchers are warning the public about another scary data breach with MULTIPLE apps involved. Forbes reports that ESET, Europe’s pioneering cybersecurity company, found dangerous apps designed to steal personal data on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.
They warn that users should, “obviously delete them right away and you would be well advised to change the passcode for your device, your WiFi password and the passwords for your key financial accounts. You should also keep an eye out for suspicious activity, emails, or other messages that you receive.”
Check out the list of apps below:
- AA Kredit
- Amor Cash
- GuayabaCash
- EasyCredit
- Cashwow
- CrediBus
- FlashLoan
- PréstamosCrédito
- Préstamos De Crédito-YumiCash
- Go Crédito
- Instantáneo Préstamo
- Cartera grande
- Rápido Crédito
- Finupp Lending
- 4S Cash
- TrueNaira
- EasyCash
Stay safe online with these Tools and Tips from Google!
The Kickback W/ Jazzi Black Wekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Rick Ross Hometown Has Been In Mississippi This Whole Time
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Meet South African Star Tyla [PHOTOS]
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.
-
Erykah Badu & Daughter Puma Curry Shows Off Yams On Instagram
-
Report: NFL Star and Desoto Native Von Miller Faces Dallas Domestic Violence Arrest, Sources Say