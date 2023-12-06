Kem Freestyles on The Beat! Plus Talks 21 Days of Kemistry

Kem is a busy man, but not too busy to acknowledge the joy in his life that is his Happy Kids, Happy Wife, and a Happy Life! Between releasing his first book, creating a live recorded album on vinyl, and surprising fans with gifts for the Holidays, Kem is confident in his passion and following through on purpose. Check out this brief conversation with the 4x Grammy nominated artist and how he’s spending this Christmas doing the things he loves the most! Plus, a special surprise at the end with a never before heard “Jingle Bell Hip-Hop Freestyle” with midday personality Jazzi Black!

While you enjoy famliy and friends this holiday be sure to add Kem’s new single “Be Mine For Christmas” to your playlist!

