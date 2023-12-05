Nelly and Ashanti Are Having a Baby

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Sounds like the big news is out and making its way around social media. Ashanti was in St.louis over the weekend celebrating

with Nelly, for his give black & white ball. Press play to see the sentimental baby bump stomach grab during the event that. This will be Nelly‘s third

bundle of joy. His other children are Chanelle & Cornell Hayes III. Thanks to comedian Luenell for giving her input on Ashanti’s former partner/

business associate Irv Gotti.

