Nelly and Ashanti Are Having a Baby

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Sounds like the big news is out and making its way around social media. Ashanti was in St.louis over the weekend celebrating
with Nelly, for his give black & white ball. Press play to see the sentimental baby bump stomach grab during the event that. This will be Nelly‘s third
bundle of joy. His other children are Chanelle & Cornell Hayes III. Thanks to comedian Luenell for giving her input on Ashanti’s former partner/
business associate Irv Gotti.
Tune into The Flight Zone Weekdays from 3 to 7 pm
-
Rick Ross Hometown Has Been In Mississippi This Whole Time
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Meet South African Star Tyla [PHOTOS]
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Unveil The Cutest Mommy & Me Room With Their Son True Legend
-
Boosie Breaks His Silence On Diddy& Cassie Situation
-
Top 10 Latina Video Vixens