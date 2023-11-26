Listen Live
Boosie & Webbie Finally Back Together

Published on November 25, 2023

Its been a long while since the two dominant Kings of Louisiana,Boosie & Webbie tagged teamed for a public performance . Press play check out the

Wipe me down warriors. Word on the streets is that they’ll be putting out out new music together in 2024. You can tell by this crowds, engagement

that a collaboration was well over due. The savage life rappers still sound and look as if it was 2004 all over again.

Tune into The Flight Zone Weekdays from 3p to 7pm 

 

 

 

