Breaking: Pilot Killed in Plano Plane Crash

According to Fox4, first responders responded to a fatal plane crash in Plano, near West Park Boulevard and Midway Road, Tuesday evening.
Reportedly, the plane was a single-engine Mooney M20 and crashed around 6 p.m. in a shopping center.
The single-passenger plane and nearby van caught fire, but no businesses were damaged. It is currently unknown where the plane was headed, but there are some nearby landing strips that are a possibility.
The name of the pilot has not been released at this time. The plane will remain where it crashed until federal investigators send it to a secure location.
The FAA and NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash first thing Wednesday morning.
