Rapper, businessman, and actor Ludacris joins the show to discuss his new Disney Christmas film,’Dashing Through The Snow’!

The star-studded cast (including Lil’ Rel and Teyonah Parris), producer Will Packer, and director Tim K Story have created the recipe for another Disney classic. Not only does it depict a black Santa Claus, but he is present-day one as well, with an iPad, motor-run sleigh, and all the other modern bells and whistles. Based in Atlanta, this film is a comedy that entire family can appreciate.

“It’s a lot of fun. I think people are going to enjoy it, and it’s something you can watch ever single year,” Ludacris stated.

From working in radio (in the very same studio this interview was conducted in), to working on the big screen, Ludacris continues to prove that he sets no limitations on his talents.

See: STAND UP: Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges Receives Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ahead Of ‘Fast X’ Release Date

To hear more about Ludacris’ experience being a girl dad, hip-hop pioneer, and movie star, catch the full interview @TheRSMS. Be sure to see Dashing Through The Snow in a theatre near you!

Ludacris Stars in New Disney Christmas Classic ‘Dashing Through The Snow’ [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com