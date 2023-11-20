Listen Live
Local DFW News

En El Barrio With Kirbyyyonna: Meet FadesxDre

Published on November 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Ms. Andrea Thompson, better known as FadesxDre. She may have only been in the DFW for a year and a half, but her positive influence has taken it by storm!

Dre is a real-life influencer, networker extraordinaire, event coordinator, associate board member of the DEC network, master barber at Clutch Barber Supply, mother, and Mexican American, and she is just now getting started.

Some of her most recent accomplishments include her nominations for the Barber Choice Awards. She is up against her male counterparts, competing for the Female Barber of the Year and Rookie of the Year!
Tap in with Dre to see how she’s navigated to being a culture curator right here on En El Barrio.

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close