En El Barrio With Kirbyyyonna: Meet FadesxDre

Ms. Andrea Thompson, better known as FadesxDre. She may have only been in the DFW for a year and a half, but her positive influence has taken it by storm!

Dre is a real-life influencer, networker extraordinaire, event coordinator, associate board member of the DEC network, master barber at Clutch Barber Suppl y, mother, and Mexican American, and she is just now getting started.

Some of her most recent accomplishments include her nominations for the Barber Choice Awards . She is up against her male counterparts, competing for the Female Barber of the Year and Rookie of the Year!