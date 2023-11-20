En El Barrio With Kirbyyyonna: Meet FadesxDre

CLOSE
Ms. Andrea Thompson, better known as FadesxDre. She may have only been in the DFW for a year and a half, but her positive influence has taken it by storm!
Dre is a real-life influencer, networker extraordinaire, event coordinator, associate board member of the DEC network, master barber at Clutch Barber Supply, mother, and Mexican American, and she is just now getting started.
Some of her most recent accomplishments include her nominations for the Barber Choice Awards. She is up against her male counterparts, competing for the Female Barber of the Year and Rookie of the Year!
Tap in with Dre to see how she’s navigated to being a culture curator right here on En El Barrio.
More from 97.9 The Beat
-
Step Inside Offset's Closet, Cardi B Shows Off His Crazy Shoe Game
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
REPORT: Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson, Alleges Abuse Over Two-Year Courtship
-
Birdman Is Outside Snatching Ice Off Necks
-
Boosie Breaks His Silence On Diddy& Cassie Situation
-
Angela Simmons And Yo Gotti Are Couples Goals In Matching Black ‘Fits On Instagram
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)