“Age-Appropriate Movement” Turkey Drive Hosted By By The City’s Youth

The “AgeAppropriate Movement,” spearheaded by DUBG3, a 12-year-old Dallas/Fort Worth native and multi-talented prodigy, invites the community to a free turkey drive right in time for Thanksgiving.
Tomorrow, November 21, at For Oak Cliff Dallas, located at 907 E. Ledbetter, Dallas, Texas 75216. Working alongside DUBG3 is legendary music executive Tony Draper, who conceived of the movement, CEO of Vizidot Technology; William Green, 97.9 The Beat VP/GM Tami Honestly, Williams Smokehouse BBQ and Blues; Mary Lou Doudican, and Gordon Food Service.
Starting at 12:00pm free turkeys and fixings are on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last.
