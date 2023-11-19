Boosie Breaks His Silence On Diddy& Cassie Situation

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Like the old saying ” mind the business that pays you”, Boosie is doing just that. Press play to hear Boosie’s reaction
on Instagram live as to how he feels about the closed case on Diddy & Cassie news. Plus we know Uncle Snoop has given up Mary Jane, but will
Boosie ? We also learned when we’ll finally get a Boosie appearance in Dallas .
