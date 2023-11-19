Listen Live
Local DFW News

Boosie Breaks His Silence On Diddy& Cassie Situation

Published on November 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Like the old saying ” mind the business  that pays you”, Boosie is doing just that. Press play to hear Boosie’s reaction

on Instagram live as to how he feels about the closed case on Diddy & Cassie news. Plus we know Uncle Snoop has given up Mary Jane, but will

Boosie ? We also learned when we’ll finally get a Boosie appearance in Dallas .

Tune in To The Flight Zone Weekdays from 3 to 7 pm 

 

 

RELATED TAGS

boosie Cassie Dallas Diddy

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close