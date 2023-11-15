97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

We all know that finding a new career can be a challenge. See the Fall DFW Career Fair list of employers hiring November 15, 2023, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. at the Shops at Redbird Mall. Speak with employers about new opportunities and possibly get hired on the spot.

Parkland Hospital

Head Start of Greater Dallas

Ernie Williams Insurance

Radio One Dallas

Gemini LSV

Ability Solutions

Montgomery Law Firm

The DEC Network