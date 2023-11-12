En El Barrio With Kirbyyyona: Brittney Garcia-Dumas, owner and operator of BGD Digital Marketing Agency

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

In this week’s episode, Kirby speaks with Britney Garcia-Dumas, who is a single mom, feminist, and all-around Latina Badass!

Brittney Garcia-Dumas is an Arlington Native and has come from a long heritage of being a proud Mexican American. Despite not being fluent in Spanish, she’s made a name for herself as a Latina pioneer in many respects. She maintains a stance as an advocate for the underprivileged, including minority groups of all types.

She is Shark Tank approved through Barbara Cochran, governmentally verified by the mayor of Arlington, Jim Ross, and social media approved through Eva Longoria! Truly a unifying force for every underrepresented individual and powerhouse, the journey of Ms. Brittney Garcia-Dumas is just beginning!