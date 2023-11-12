Listen Live
Local DFW News

En El Barrio With Kirbyyyona: Brittney Garcia-Dumas, owner and operator of BGD Digital Marketing Agency

Published on November 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

In this week’s episode, Kirby speaks with Britney Garcia-Dumas, who is a single mom, feminist, and all-around Latina Badass!

Brittney Garcia-Dumas is an Arlington Native and has come from a long heritage of being a proud Mexican American. Despite not being fluent in Spanish, she’s made a name for herself as a Latina pioneer in many respects. She maintains a stance as an advocate for the underprivileged, including minority groups of all types.
She is Shark Tank approved through Barbara Cochran, governmentally verified by the mayor of Arlington, Jim Ross, and social media approved through Eva Longoria! Truly a unifying force for every underrepresented individual and powerhouse, the journey of Ms. Brittney Garcia-Dumas is just beginning!

 

 

 

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close