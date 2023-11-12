En El Barrio With Kirbyyyona: Brittney Garcia-Dumas, owner and operator of BGD Digital Marketing Agency

In this week’s episode, Kirby speaks with Britney Garcia-Dumas, who is a single mom, feminist, and all-around Latina Badass!
-
Step Inside Offset's Closet, Cardi B Shows Off His Crazy Shoe Game
-
REPORT: Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson, Alleges Abuse Over Two-Year Courtship
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
17 Sexy Pics Of Nicole Murphy (PHOTOS)
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.