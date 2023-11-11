Chris Brown Just Jumped In The Hot Seat With Funny Marco

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Leave it up one and only Chris Brown to sit down with a rising dry humor comedian Funny Marco. Chris Brown keeps
it real, no filter the entire interview. The laugh and giggles begin early and last through out the whole episode eleven.
Chris could’ve possibly been Under the Influence during the this interview however its highly entertaining, so grab some snacks and kick back.
