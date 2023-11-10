Diddy Going Viral Again Right Before The Weekend

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Diddy is back at it again when it comes to spending top dollar for a loved one. Press play and check out what it takes to get flew over seas
for a very special occasion. Diddy‘s album is on the way , but not with out a stunning roll out. 54 years on the earth and Diddy has still found away
to celebrate life, and enjoy his flowers while he can still smell them. Who else wouldn’t do whatever it takes to get their significant other in the same
space as them for one’s birthday. Yung Miami made it into the London just in time. Over a million bucks to pull it it all off seems to be worth it.
